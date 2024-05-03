NFC Notes: Darius Robinson, Aaron Donald, Cardinals, Panthers, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals first-round DL Darius Robinson feels playing at Missouri helped prepare him for the NFL given they were focused on the “details, grit, and emotional consistency.”

“At Missouri we had some tough seasons, but we were really built with an edge. Energy, details, grit, and emotional consistency,” Robinson said, via CardsWire. “I just found myself trying to grow and get better each year and also as a team. Win more games each year. That was my home. That was my family. I was blessed to get two degrees as well off the field and I just love Mizzou.”

Robinson said Arizona showed interest in him throughout the pre-draft process.

“I knew AZ was the one for me since the beginning of this process. They were one of the first teams that met with me at the combine and one of the first teams that met with me at the Senior Bowl. I’m really excited to be there and just ready to put that work in.”

Panthers

New Panthers CB Dane Jackson signed with Carolina after four seasons in Buffalo. Jackson talked about how new Panthers GM Dan Morgan has helped his career during their previous time together.

“He’s been a great influence in my career,” Jackson said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “I would like to thank him for a lot, just for giving me a chance. He was a big advocate, coming out for me when he was in Buffalo and just getting me on the team and believing and trusting in me. And same thing when I got here—during the process, when him and my agent were talking back and forth, it was just how much he believed in me. So I gotta tip my hat off to him and give him a lot of thanks for that.”

Rams

After the retirement of legendary DT Aaron Donald, the Rams had to reinvent his presence this offseason. Los Angeles GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay outlined their plan to defend without being able to lean on Donald.

“You’re not going to replace Aaron Donald,” Snead said via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “Especially with one person. So, through this whole process, even as we went through the new defensive coordinator hire, it was talking through being able to play defense without someone who changes the math quite like him. That was our intent.”

“When you look at it, to be able to get two guys on the edge, two guys inside that we feel like can affect the game in a positive way, that was something that we had identified,” McVay added. “Obviously, Aaron [Donald] creates a big void. You’re never going to ask somebody to replace that void he created, but you can do that by the unit.”