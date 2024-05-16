NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers

Cardinals

Darren Urban of the team website writes he would generally expect young players to still get the edge over veterans when the Cardinals are making roster decisions this summer.

For instance, Urban notes Cardinals OL Evan Brown and WR Chris Moore are likely projected to be depth players and might not even be on the active roster to start the season.

Panthers

After making seven picks throughout the draft, the Panthers didn’t take a center at any point even though they don’t have a clear solution on the roster. Carolina GM Dan Morgan spoke about their plan to transition OL Austin Corbett to center who has never played a snap at center in the regular season.

“We feel really good about Austin Corbett there at center,” Morgan said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “I think he’s progressing well and I think Dave would say the same thing to you guys. I think him, along with Brady Christensen—he’s been getting some snaps at center. We feel like he has a lot of potential there as well. So we feel good about it, but we’re always gonna be looking to challenge our roster and get better and create that competition.”