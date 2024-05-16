NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Panthers

49ers
- The Athletic’s Matt Barrows notes it’s still possible the 49ers could re-sign veteran S Tashaun Gipson, perhaps closer to or during training camp. He thinks the team would like to fortify its depth at safety, and the veteran Gipson likely wants to avoid a lot of spring work, assuming he decides to continue playing.
- Looking ahead to training camp, Barrows lists Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and first-rounder Ricky Pearsall as roster locks. Assuming the 49ers keep six receivers on the active roster and two on the practice squad like last year, that leaves fourth-rounder Jacob Cowing, Ronnie Bell, Danny Gray, Chris Conley, Trent Taylor, Tay Martin and UDFA Terique Owens competing for four spots in total.
- 49ers DC Nick Sorensen noted second-round CB Renardo Green will start playing nickel despite spending most of his time on the outside at Florida State. (Eric Branch)
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers are promoting national scout Josh Williams to director of scouting and football operations.
Cardinals
- Darren Urban of the team website writes he would generally expect young players to still get the edge over veterans when the Cardinals are making roster decisions this summer.
- For instance, Urban notes Cardinals OL Evan Brown and WR Chris Moore are likely projected to be depth players and might not even be on the active roster to start the season.
Panthers
After making seven picks throughout the draft, the Panthers didn’t take a center at any point even though they don’t have a clear solution on the roster. Carolina GM Dan Morgan spoke about their plan to transition OL Austin Corbett to center who has never played a snap at center in the regular season.
“We feel really good about Austin Corbett there at center,” Morgan said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “I think he’s progressing well and I think Dave would say the same thing to you guys. I think him, along with Brady Christensen—he’s been getting some snaps at center. We feel like he has a lot of potential there as well. So we feel good about it, but we’re always gonna be looking to challenge our roster and get better and create that competition.”
