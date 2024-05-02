NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Bryce Young, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot dismissed criticisms of the decision to take QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick after signing QB Kirk Cousins to a massive deal.

“It’s unconventional because no one expected it, right?” Fontenot said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “It’s unconventional because that’s human nature, to say we expect something. And we say, ‘This is going to happen,’ and when someone does something different and more uncommon in terms of what we expect, you say it’s unconventional.”

Fontenot explained they viewed picking in the top ten as a chance to secure their future long-term understanding that at 36, Cousins is far closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

“We do something else right here, and then we win for the next few seasons and then Kirk decides to hang up the cleats, whenever that is, then Michael Penix is somewhere playing at a really high level and we’re in quarterback purgatory, we don’t have a quarterback,” Fontenot said. “We knew in our heart if we had a lot of people in the building that loved him and expected him to be that player, and he’s somewhere else, then that’s unforgivable.”

Breer notes Penix started gaining real steam for the Falcons once the coaching staff started digging into its tape review. His arm strength and high-level throws jumped off the film.

Per Breer, the Falcons explored what it would cost to trade up at the Combine, but were turned down by the Bears and Commanders and didn’t get a sense from either the Patriots or Cardinals that they were particularly interested in trading.

After Penix ran a 4.56-second 40 at his pro day, Breer says the Falcons knew he wouldn’t last until the second round.

He also adds Penix’s camp showed a lot of interest in the Falcons, whereas North Carolina QB Drake Maye declined to do a private workout for Atlanta and Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy canceled his.

Breer writes the Falcons didn't give Cousins more of a heads-up because they didn't want news of their plans leaking ahead of time and allowing another team to move ahead of them to snipe Penix.

Veteran Panthers WR Adam Thielen commented on the rookie seasons of QB Bryce Young and WR Jonathan Mingo.

“I think (his rookie year)’s going to be the best thing that ever happened to him, looking back at it,” Thielen told Jeremy Vernon about Young. “Obviously while it’s happening, it’s not fun, but I’m super excited to be around him and see him going into Year 2 with a lot more confidence in himself and being a natural leader instead of having to force it. I think sometimes when you come in as a rookie and you don’t have a whole lot of time to be around guys after the draft, you just sort of get forced into this role as the quarterback. I think he’s excited to just earn that and be natural about it.”

“It obviously wasn’t probably the year that he maybe wanted to have, but I think when you look at the body of work, he just didn’t have a lot of opportunities last year,” Thielen added on Mingo. “You can’t create opportunities by yourself. I’m excited to see him flourish as he continues on.”

Thielen also answered questions about incoming WR Diontae Johnson and HC Dave Canales.

“(Johnson’s) ability to play a lot of different positions creates opportunities for all of us to be able to move around and do what we’re good at,” Thielen noted. “He does a lot of things really well and he can bring a lot of versatility and consistency to what we’re doing. It’s a great addition, and I’m excited to get to know him as a person and as a player.”

“He brings that energy and that attitude that’s very positive and vibrant and someone who you just want to be around,” Thielen said of Canales. “And you trust it because it’s not just talk. It’s day in, day out, through the good, through the bad. I haven’t been through any critical situations with him yet, but that’s what I’ve heard from people who have played for him. I’m excited to be around him more and go to battle with him.”

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard regained the lead-back role to end the 2023 season after spending the first part of the year behind RB Miles Sanders. Hubbard desires to be a part of the solution in Carolina while improving every part of his game.

“Man, I’m trying to get better in everything,” Hubbard said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “I wanna be one of the best tools for this team. I wanna win. I wanna win in Carolina. So, however that looks — me catching the ball, me pass blocking, running the ball — I need to be my best. So whatever it takes.”