Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy Declaring For 2023 Draft

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday that EDGE Myles Murphy will not play in the Orange Bowl and he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, per Jordan Reid.

Murphy, 20, is considered to be one of the top edge rusher prospects in next year’s draft class. Many draft experts view him as a first-round talent.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Murphy listed as his No. 4 overall prospect.

During his three-year college career at Clemson, Murphy appeared in 35 games and recorded 61 tackles, 18.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and five pass defenses.