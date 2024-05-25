AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Tom Telesco, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton isn’t worried about WR Courtland Sutton not being at OTAs: “That will sort itself out.” (Mike Klis)

isn’t worried about WR not being at OTAs: “That will sort itself out.” (Mike Klis) Payton noted TE Greg Dulcich will be ready for training camp. (Chris Tomasson)

will be ready for training camp. (Chris Tomasson) After surgery on his torn Achilles, Payton expects LB Drew Sanders back at some point this season. (Tomasson)

back at some point this season. (Tomasson) Broncos WR Josh Reynolds said Payton was a big reason on why he decided to sign with Denver: “It was kind of a lot. I think the main decision was that I’ve always admired Sean Payton from afar. I was excited to see what that offense looked like.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

According to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com, the Chargers’ offense “figures to be a run-heavy offense” in 2024, and the team called RB Gus Edwards a “bell cow” at signing.

a “bell cow” at signing. Rosenthal adds third-round LB Junior Colson has a “great chance to start” as Los Angeles is thin at linebacker.

has a “great chance to start” as Los Angeles is thin at linebacker. Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Raiders

The Raiders were one of the many teams rumored to be interested in a quarterback during the draft, but ultimately left without adding any rookies to the room. Las Vegas GM Tom Telesco noted they were considering taking a quarterback, but it didn’t work out in the first round and they didn’t consider it much after that.

“On the third day? No. Really not the second day either. First day, yes. But not after that,” Telesco said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “[I]f we felt there was a quarterback out there that was better than we had, or could potentially be better, certainly we would have done something [about] it. But it didn’t line up.”