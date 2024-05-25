NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Rome Odunze, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round WR Rome Odunze spoke about his relationship with first-round QB Caleb Williams from the draft process and was happy to learn they would be teammates in the NFL together.

“I definitely thought it was a possibility, especially because we had trained before, we had chopped it up, and we had a connection,” Odunze said, via Alyssa Barbieri of the Bears Wire. “I think from the first time we got to get some work together on the field. And then also he’s a very cool dude off the field, as well. So I felt like I could vibe and connect with him in that way, as well. I thought it was a possibility just like the other teams were a possibility, as well. But I’m glad it came to fruition And I’m excited about the journey ahead of us.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said DB Brian Branch had a “clean-up procedure” and will be ready to go by camp or Week 1 at the latest. (Colton Pouncy)

said DB had a “clean-up procedure” and will be ready to go by camp or Week 1 at the latest. (Colton Pouncy) Campbell also called WR Jameson Williams the “most improved player” in spring and said he’s a “man on a mission.” (Justin Rogers)

the “most improved player” in spring and said he’s a “man on a mission.” (Justin Rogers) Williams talked about his mindset change heading into his third season: “I think I’ve matured a lot. Coming in the league, I still had some childish ways. Wanted to do what I wanted to do, and how I wanted to do it. Sometimes you got to listen, and just be on the right track. Follow the right path, and you’ll be down the right way.” (Kyle Meinke)

Detroit DC Aaron Glenn had high praise for LB Jack Campbell : “He’s a man. He’s a grown man. He’s really taken control of this offseason the way he should take control. He’s a true Mike backer.” (Pouncy)

had high praise for LB : “He’s a man. He’s a grown man. He’s really taken control of this offseason the way he should take control. He’s a true Mike backer.” (Pouncy) Glenn also touched on third-round DT Brodric Martin: “He’s adjusted his body to be an NFL defensive lineman.” (Pouncy)

Vikings

Vikings first-round QB J.J. McCarthy is the expected heir to former QB Kirk Cousins at some point in 2024. McCarthy talked about feeling comfortable from day one and mentioned how valuable QB coach Josh McCown has been.

“It didn’t feel like my first day,” McCarthy said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “I’ve been going over the offense for a long time now. So being able to [go] out there and perform and execute, that’s new, but it was nothing that was overwhelming or too much.”

“It helps so much because he has that experience and those NFL scars. That’s a far throw. He’s talking about his process and going back to his mistake he made against Aqib Talib and chasing him down to the end zone. It’s like learning from his mistakes, and he’s so vocal about it. It’s just invaluable, and I really appreciate it.”

Vikings OL Blake Brandel is the starting LG, and C Garrett Bradbury is “glad they’re making an emphasis to keep us together.” (Andrew Krammer)