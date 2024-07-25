Lions Sign DL David Bada

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed DL David Bada to a contract.
Bada, 29, signed on with Washington from Germany in April of 2020 as a part of the International Pathway program. He played in Germany’s top football division for a team known as the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns.
He spent 2020-2022 in Washington in various stints after being released and added to the practice squad multiple times.
In 2022, Bada appeared in two games and recorded two total tackles.
