Lions Sign DL David Bada

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed DL David Bada to a contract.

Bada, 29, signed on with Washington from Germany in April of 2020 as a part of the International Pathway program. He played in Germany’s top football division for a team known as the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns.

He spent 2020-2022 in Washington in various stints after being released and added to the practice squad multiple times.

In 2022, Bada appeared in two games and recorded two total tackles.