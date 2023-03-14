Colts Signing DE Samson Ebukam To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $27M

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts are signing DE Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal worth up to $27 million.

Schefter notes Ebukam’s deal includes over $11 million in the first year of his contract.

Ebukam, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3 million contract with Los Angeles and signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the 49ers in 2021.

In 2022, Ebukam appeared in 15 games the 49ers and recorded 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.