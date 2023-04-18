Commanders Hosting DE Myles Murphy For Visit

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are hosting Clemson DE Myles Murphy for a top 30 visit.

Standig says defensive end is a sneaky need for Washington, as if the team declines DE Chase Young‘s fifth-year option, both he and DE Montez Sweat will be in contract years in 2023.

Murphy is considered to be one of the better edge rusher prospects in this year’s draft class. The top ten buzz around him has cooled since he was unable to work out for most of the pre-draft process but he’s still expected to be a first-round pick.

Murphy, 21, was a freshman All-American and made first and second-team All-ACC in his other two seasons at Clemson. He elected to forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Murphy listed as his No. 21 overall prospect and No. 5 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL DE Antwan Odom.

During his three-year college career at Clemson, Murphy appeared in 38 games with 27 starts and recorded 139 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six pass defenses.