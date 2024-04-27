Commanders Sign UDFA RB Austin Jones

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are signing USC RB Austin Jones as an UDFA.

Jones, 23, was a four-star recruit out of California in 2019 and committed to Stanford. After three seasons at Stanford where he started 13 games and received Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 in 2020, he transferred to USC for his final two seasons.

In total, Jones rushed 498 times for 2,337 yards (4.7 YPC) and 24 touchdowns, to go along with 105 receptions for 901 receiving yards (8.6 YPC) and three receiving touchdowns.