Commanders Unwilling To Trade No. 2 Pick, Raiders Have Inquired

Update:

Mike Garafolo reports the Raiders are among the teams that have inquired about the No. 2 pick.

This would almost certainly be about trading up for LSU QB Jayden Daniels, who played for Raiders HC Antonio Pierce at Arizona State. Both men have spoken highly of each other.

However, Washington seems to like someone enough at this pick not to move all the way down to No. 13.

Dianna Russini reports that teams looking to trade up in this week’s draft are calling the Commanders about the No. 2 pick, yet Washington is responding that they are unwilling to make a deal.

Russini adds that Commanders GM Adam Peters has already publically stated the team feels great about staying in their current spot.

“We feel great about staying at No. 2. I don’t see a whole lot of scenarios where we trade down,” Peters said, via JP Finlay.

Washington is very likely to land a quarterback at No. 2 with LSU’s Jayden Daniels and UNC’s Drake Maye being the favorites. There’s always speculation about whether teams at the top of the draft will consider trading down, but the Commanders appear set to take their quarterback of the future.

The Commanders recently hosted Daniels and Maye for top 30 visits, along with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. Washington appears to be choosing between these three players with the No. 2 overall pick.

Daniels, 23, began his college career at Arizona State back in 2019. He spent three years at ASU before transferring to LSU for the 2022 season. He started two seasons and won the Heisman in 2023.

In total, Daniels threw for 12,750 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes to go along with 89 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Maye, 21, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2024 draft class. He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season and was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022.

Some evaluators believe he’s the best quarterback in this class, despite the group including USC’s Caleb Williams.

During his three-year college career at UNC, Maye appeared in 30 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 8,018 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.