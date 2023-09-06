Cooper Kupp Out For Week 1, Could Go On IR

Rams HC Sean McVay said WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) has been ruled out from Week 1, per Tyler Dragon.

McVay added there’s a possibility they could place Kupp on injured reserve, via Sarah Barshop.

McVay mentioned they are still determining the timeline of recovery for Kupp and he could miss a couple of weeks or be placed on injured reserve, via Dragon.

Kupp has been dealing with a hamstring injury this summer and suffered a setback with his recovery last week.

Los Angeles initially determined Kupp to be day-to-day after suffering a setback, but it’s evidently worse than a minor issue if he’s being considered being placed on the injured reserve.

Kupp, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension last summer.

In 2022, Kupp appeared in nine games for the Rams and caught 75 passes on 98 targets for 812 yards receiving and six touchdowns.