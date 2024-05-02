Rams Officially Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Rams announced they officially signed 16 undrafted free agents on Thursday.
The full list includes
- Ohio WR Sam Wiglusz
- Tennessee DB Jaylen McCollough
- Central Missouri DT David Olajiga
- Oklahoma State DE Anthony Goodlow
- USC C Justin Dedich
- LSU LB Omar Speights
- Louisiana TE Neal Johnson
- Cortland WR JJ Laap
- Washington State WR Cam Lampkin
- Augustana OL Blake Larson
- Washington DL Tuli Letuligasenoa
- Kansas DB Kenny Logan Jr.
- Marshall LB Elias Neal
- Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops
- Michigan DB Josh Wallace
- SMU DB Charles Woods
Logan Jr., 23, was a four-year starter at Kansas and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 and 2021. He was also an honorable mention for All-Big 12 in 2022 and 2020.
During his five-year college career, Logan Jr. appeared in 58 games and recorded 376 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, five forced fumbles, and 25 pass defenses.
Stoops, 24, was a two-year starter at Oklahoma and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023. He led the team in receiving as a senior.
During his college career, Stoops appeared in 62 games and recorded 164 receptions for 1,876 yards (11.4 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.
