Cowboys Sign WR Tyron Johnson

The Cowboys announced they have signed WR Tyron Johnson after he worked out for the team on Monday.

Johnson, 28, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had brief stints with the Texans, Panthers, Chargers, and Jaguars before signing on with the Raiders.

The Texans brought Johnson back but eventually waived him once again. He later joined the Bengals before the 49ers signed him to a contract. San Francisco waived him after the 2023 draft.

From there, Johnson caught on with the Cowboys and signed a two-year deal, but was ultimately waived coming out of the preseason. He spent last season on their practice squad.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in four games and caught one pass for eight yards receiving.