Cowboys Signing DE Payton Turner

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are signing DE Payton Turner to a one-year deal.

Ian Rapoport says the deal is worth $3 million with $2 million of that guaranteed.

Dallas is rolling the dice and taking a flyer on Turner, a former first-round pick who never found his groove in New Orleans.

Turner, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Houston. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12,524,737 rookie contract when the Saints declined his fifth year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Turner appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.