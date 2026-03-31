NFC Notes: Taylor Decker, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Chicago traded WR D.J. Moore to Buffalo with a fifth-round pick for a second-round pick to save $16 million in cap space. Bears HC Ben Johnson talked about the business side that forced the move, and admitted it was tough to see one of their leaders go.

“A lot of factors went into it,” Johnson said, via Dan Wiederer. “I love DJ. Shoot, I got a little emotional when the trade happened. He came in and he made his rounds saying goodbye to the coaches and Ryan (Poles) and his crew. It hurts because I viewed him as one of the leaders. Yet the business is the business.”

“We had to make some decisions in terms of salary cap and things of that nature. I think the best thing for him is, he’s going to a great situation. He’s got a history with Joe Brady. I think he’s very excited to play with another talented quarterback in Josh Allen. I think we’re putting him in a great spot. I’ve been a part of some of those trades in my past where you move on from a guy and he’s not necessarily going to a great situation. I’m happy for him. Yet I feel like it was probably the move we needed to make.”

Lions

Former Lions LT Taylor Decker expressed frustration during a recent interview about the team’s perceived inability to reach out and thank him for his contributions over the past 10 years, with HC Dan Campbell telling reporters he plans to reach out to Decker at some point in the future.

“Look, I’m going to give nothing but flowers to Deck for everything he did for us and what he’s done for this organization. And look, I’m sure as hell not going to call him right now, not after all this article came out. But I’ll call him. I’m going to call him in time. But I want him to know it’s real and it’s a real phone call. But, man, we appreciate everything he did,” Campbell said, via LionsWire.com.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said he wasn’t too worried about his contract situation, considering that it was something that was out of his control.

“That was out of my control, so I tried not to worry about it too much,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “I was confident in what we’ve been able to do. And certainly, are we satisfied? Hell no. Not even close. I mean, we always want more. Until you’re hoisting that Lombardi, you’re not going to be satisfied — and even then, you’re going to want to do it again. So, I’m certainly grateful for the opportunity. I love this organization. I love the city, the people, and the community. But I love our players, too. And going to work with Jordan Love every day is a pretty cool deal. I think he’s an unbelievable quarterback and an even better guy.”

“You’ve got to capitalize on the opportunities,” LaFleur added on getting back to the playoffs. “I think if you look back last season, there were multiple instances where we didn’t get it done where we were in a position — whether it was Cleveland, Dallas, Carolina, Philly, both Chicago games — where a play goes different and you have a different result. But it didn’t. So, you’ve got to own it, you’ve got to try to learn from it, and just move forward. But I just think it’s going to take a consistent approach.”