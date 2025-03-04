BREAKING: Cowboys Signing DT Osa Odighizuwa To Four-Year, $80M Deal

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Cowboys are signing DT Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal.

It’s worth noting the franchise tag deadline was this afternoon, but the Cowboys and Odighizuwa agreed to a deal before the tag was needed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Odighizuwa has $58 million guaranteed with a $20 million signing bonus.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Dallas planned to use the franchise tag at one-year, $25 million but instead was able to get a long-term deal done.

Odighizuwa, 26, was a three-year starter at UCLA and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Cowboys drafted him with the No. 75 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $5,086,188 rookie contract that included a $1,059,046 signing bonus. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Odighizuwa appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 47 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.