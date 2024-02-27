Decision On Russell Wilson Expected In Next Two Weeks

Broncos HC Sean Payton said Tuesday at the Combine he expects a resolution for QB Russell Wilson in the next two weeks, per Mark Maske.

That aligns with the start of the next league year. While neither the Broncos nor Wilson have officially ruled out staying together another season, it would be a major surprise based on how last season played out.

Denver approached Wilson midseason and threatened to bench him if he didn’t alter the guarantees in his contract, which led to a dispute with the NFLPA. The Broncos later benched Wilson at the end of the season, citing performance.

Wilson is already guaranteed $39 million in 2024 from the Broncos. His 2025 salary becomes guaranteed on March 18, so the expectation is Denver will cut him with a June 1 designation before the start of the new league year.

From there, Wilson will look for his next team. He’s made it clear he plans to play in 2024 and because of how much the Broncos still owe him, he likely will be available for the veteran minimum for whichever team wants him.

Here’s an in-depth look at which teams would make the most sense for Wilson.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.