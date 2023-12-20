Dolphins Hosting DT Ndamukong Suh For Visit

Field Yates reports that the Dolphins are hosting veteran DT Ndamukong Suh for a free-agent visit on Wednesday.

Suh, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.

After signing a one-year, $9 million deal with the Buccaneers in March of 2021, Suh signed another one-year deal with the Eagles in November of 2022.

In 2022, Suh appeared in eight games for the Eagles and recorded 10 tackles and one sack.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

We will have more news on Suh as it becomes available.