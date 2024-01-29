Dolphins Interviewing Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier For Same Role

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins are interviewing former Bills HC Leslie Frazier for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Frazier had been hoping to land another head coaching gig and interviewed for a few openings. However, it seems the NFL has typecast him as a defensive coordinator, which he’s admittedly quite good at.

Here are the other candidates Miami is considering:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich

Dolphins OLBs coach Ryan Slowik

Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile

Frazier, 64, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens, and Bills. He stepped down as Buffalo’s defensive coordinator following the 2022 season.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.