Dolphins LT Terron Armstead To Miss Time

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LT Terron Armstead is looking at a multi-week absence after being injured in Week 4, per Joe Schad.

However, he adds the good news is Armstead seems to have avoided a season-ending knee injury when he was rolled up on during the game against the Bills, via Adam Beasley.

Armstead is Miami’s best offensive lineman, so it will be a big loss for the team for however long he’s out. He’s battled some other injuries this season as well.

Armstead, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent in 2022 and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

In 2023, Armstead has appeared in two games for the Dolphins and made two starts at left tackle.