Dolphins Meeting With Tua Tagovailoa’s Agent At Combine For Contract Talks

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said he expects to meet QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s agent this week at the Combine to continue negotiations on a long-term deal, per Cameron Wolfe.

Grier reiterated they’re hopeful to get a long-term deal done before the training camp and the season but cautioned these kinds of big deals for quarterbacks rarely come together quickly.

Both sides have been consistent about wanting to work out an extension. However, figuring out a value that both Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are comfortable with won’t be easy.

It’s possible a long-term deal for Tagovailoa could be in the range of $55 million per year. The former No. 5 pick had a career year in 20223 and the salary cap grew tremendously this offseason.

Tagovailoa, 25, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins did, however, pick up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Tagovailoa appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Tagovailoa as the news is available.