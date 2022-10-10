Dolphins Release LB Calvin Munson From Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins released LB Calvin Munson from injured reserve on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Munson, 27, originally signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2017. He managed to make the Giants’ 53-man roster but was waived coming out of the preseason a year later.

From there, the Giants signed Munson to their practice squad. He had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Dolphins in 2019. Miami re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent ahead of the 2021 season but waived him coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad.

Munson rejoined the Patriots after being signed away from Miami during the season in 2021. But he was waived after a few weeks and claimed again by the Dolphins.

In 2021, Munson appeared in five games for the Patriots and recorded eight toal tackles.