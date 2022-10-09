Dolphins Rule Out QB Teddy Bridgewater For Remainder Of Week 5

The Dolphins ruled out QB Teddy Bridgewater for the remainder of Week 5 due to the new concussion protocol, despite passing all concussion tests. He was also dealing with an elbow injury and will be replaced by QB Skylar Thompson.

Injury Update | Teddy Bridgewater has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/Bdp8CaVERg — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 9, 2022

Bridgewater, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos. He then joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2022, Bridgewater has appeared in three games for the Dolphins, throwing for one touchdown and one interception to go along with 193 yards.

We will have more information on Bridgewater as it becomes available.