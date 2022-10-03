Dolphins Starting QB Teddy Bridgewater For Week 5

According to Adam Beasley, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel has revealed that QB Tua Tagovailoa is still in concussion protocol and that QB Teddy Bridgewater will start for Week 5.

“This is something that is too early to give a definite timeline. I can comfortably say he will be out for this game.” McDaniel said, not committing to putting Tua on injured reserve. “He’s had a couple of good days. He’s just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol.”

Bridgewater, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos. He then joined the Dolphins on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2022, Bridgewater has appeared in two games for the Dolphins, throwing for one touchdown and one interception to go along with 193 yards.