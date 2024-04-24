Draft Rumors: J.J. McCarthy, Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that sources around the league believe the Bears will either take a pass rusher or receiver at No. 9 overall.
- According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Bears are expected to take Georgia TE Brock Bowers if he falls to them at No. 9 overall and there’s a “real possibility” that a team in the middle of the first round trades in front of Chicago or the Jets at No. 10 in order to draft him.
- Pauline could see a team trading with the Titans at No. 7, Falcons at No. 8, or even the Bears being an option.
- Tom Pelissero reports that USC QB Caleb Williams, who is the expected No. 1 overall pick to Chicago, recently had a throwing session with Bears WRs Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore, along with Washington WR Rome Odunze.
- Pelissero notes Chicago also selects at No. 9 overall, putting them in a good position to take Odunze.
- Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz has heard the Bears are open to a receiver, tackle or edge rusher at the No. 9 pick, along with even trading down.
- Bears GM Ryan Poles on the number one pick: “We know what we’re gonna do, but everyone’s gonna have to wait until Thursday.” (Stacey Dales)
- Arizona TE Tanner McLachlan had an official 30 visit with the Bears. (Justin Melo)
Lions
- Tony Pauline says the Lions have Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson on their radar, given their aging offensive line.
- Sources have told Pauline that 2024 could be C Frank Ragnow‘s final season.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Lions have explored what it would cost to trade up in the first round from No. 29 overall, with a pass rusher or cornerback the likely target.
Packers
- According to Tony Pauline, the Packers have done “a lot of work” on Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the Packers mentioned as a potential fit for Missouri DL Darius Robinson late in Round 1.
Vikings
- According to Charles Robinson, a “growing consensus” believes Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy is not the primary target for a potential trade-up involving the Vikings.
- Instead, Robinson says North Carolina QB Drake Maye is believed to be Minnesota’s top target, given that he has ties to QB coach Josh McCown.
- If the Cardinals were to trade down from No. 4 overall with the Vikings, Robinson says it would likely require No. 11 and 23 overall along with additional compensation.
- Interestingly enough, a “very well-connected league source” tells Robinson they believe the Vikings are comfortable trading down from No. 11 if Maye goes No. 3 overall and selecting Oregon QB Bo Nix later on.
- Sources have told Jonathan Jones that Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah doesn’t want to give up No. 23 in a trade-up. However, it would be difficult to move into the top 6 picks for Minnesota and hold on to that pick.
- “He may not want to, but he’ll have to,” a GM tells Jones about the Vikings’ reluctance to trade No. 23 overall.
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Vikings have been among the most active teams working the phones about a potential trade into the top ten picks for a quarterback. An AFC executive said: “I think they pull it off. They’ve probably been the most active team as far as potentially moving up.”
- Fowler notes there was a split about which player Minnesota was targeting when he informally polled other teams, with a slight lean toward Maye.
- He also adds the Vikings would like to avoid giving up both first-round picks because they’re cleaned out of Day 2 picks this year and down a second-round pick in 2025, though he points out the team is banking on getting a third-round compensatory pick next year for losing QB Kirk Cousins.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini confirms the Vikings have called the Chargers about moving up to No. 5 overall, but adds Los Angeles’ price is steep.
- Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz has heard the Vikings are more likely to keep both first-round picks at this point but they continue to explore the possibilities.
