Eagles Signing RB Audric Estime To Practice Squad

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing RB Audric Estime to the practice squad, according to Jordan Schultz.

He was waived by the Broncos a few days ago and cleared waivers.

Estime, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

He signed a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,124 signing bonus with Denver. He was entering the second year of that deal when the Broncos waived him during roster cuts.

During his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Estime rushed for 2,321 yards on 373 carries (6.2 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 277 yards and 30 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.

In 2024, Estime appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and rushed 76 times for 360 yards and two touchdowns.