Falcons Request Second Interview With Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons have requested a second interview with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their head-coaching job.

Evero joins Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick as finalists for the Falcons’ job.

Here’s the full list of candidates:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Interview) Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver (Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interview) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interview) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Interview) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interview) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interview) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interview) Raiders Interim HC Antonio Pierce (Interview) Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick (Interview) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interview) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interview)

Evero, 42, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 29 in points per game, No. 3 in passing defense and No. 23 in rushing defense.