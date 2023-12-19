Florida State DE Jared Verse Declaring For 2024 NFL Draft

Florida State DE Jared Verse is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, per Jordan Reid.

Verse could have declared last year and would likely have been a first-round pick, but elected to go back for his senior year in Tallahassee in an effort to improve his draft stock further.

It still seems likely Verse will end up being a first-round pick when the draft rolls around in April.

Verse, 23, played at Albany before transferring to Florida State ahead of his junior season. He was a first-team All-American in 2022 and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022.

In two years at FSU, Verse recorded 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and three pass deflections in 25 games.