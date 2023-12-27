Florida State WR Keon Coleman Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Florida State WR Keon Coleman officially announced that he’s declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, per Jordan Reid of ESPN.

Coleman is one of the top receivers in this year’s draft and is projected as a potential first-round pick. He’s elected to forego Florida State’s upcoming Orange Bowl

Coleman, 20, transferred to Florida State after spending the first two years of his collegiate career with Michigan State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was first-team All-ACC this year.

During his college career, Coleman recorded 115 receptions for 1,506 yards (13.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns.