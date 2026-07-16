Former Lions & Bucs DL Pat O’Connor Retires From NFL

On Thursday, veteran DL Pat O’Connor announced via his Instagram that he’s retiring from the NFL.

“If you had told my younger self that I’d play this long, spend my entire career with just two teams, get drafted, and win a Super Bowl, he would have called you crazy. But here we are,” O’Connor wrote.

O’Connor, 32, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and he spent another three years in Tampa Bay.

The Lions signed O’Conner for the 2024 season and he played the last two years in Detroit.

For his career, O’Conner appeared in 88 games for the Buccaneers and Lions recording 52 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pass defense over the course of eight years in the NFL.