Former Texans DL Denico Autry Expected To Retire

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, free agent DL Denico Autry is expected to retire.

The longtime veteran who was most recently with the Texans hasn’t made any official announcements yet. However, Wilson notes Houston went ahead with other plans to fill Autry’s role for 2026.

Autry, 36, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2014 but was waived after a week and claimed by the Raiders.

The Raiders decided to waive him later on and signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. Las Vegas promoted him to the active roster back in 2014 and signed him to one-year deals three years in a row.

The Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million deal back in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract and eventually signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Titans in 2021.

After playing out that deal, Autry signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Texans in 2024.

In 2025, Autry appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded eight tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.

For his career, Autry appeared in 164 games across 12 seasons with the Raiders, Colts, Titans and Texans. He recorded 331 total tackles, 86 tackles for loss, 65.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, three recoveries, one safety and 35 pass deflections.