Giants Waive WR Austin Proehl From IR With Settlement

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants officially waived WR Austin Proehl from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday. 

Giants helmet

Proehl, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills out of North Carolina back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,070 contract with the Bills that included a $69,070 signing bonus, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

Proehl has had brief stints with the Titans, Rams, 49ers, Chargers, and Bills before signing a futures contract with the Giants this past February. 

During his four-year college career at North Carolina, Proehl caught 91 passes for 1,265 yards receiving and five touchdowns over the course of 38 games.

