Draft Rumors: Marvin Harrison Jr., Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the question about WR Brandon Aiyuk remaining in San Francisco comes down to whether he wants to be with the 49ers and if he likes their offer, even though it’s unlikely they will be the highest bidder.
- Rapoport adds he’s leaning towards Aiyuk staying with San Francisco but notes the “story hasn’t been written fully.”
- Regarding a potential Brandon Aiyuk trade, sources who have spoken with Jonathan Jones pointed to the A.J. Brown deal as fair trade compensation.
- The Titans received a first- (18) and third-round (101) pick for Brown.
- Tony Pauline says the 49ers have been mentioned as a “perfect fit” for Missouri DL Darius Robinson.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has heard the 49ers mentioned as a potential fit for Robinson late in Round 1.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Pitt CB M.J. Devonshire had a pre-draft visit/workout with the 49ers.
Cardinals
- According to Albert Breer, four teams have at least checked in with the Cardinals about a possible trade for No. 4 overall.
- Breer says these teams came away with the belief it would be “pricey” to trade up to No. 4.
- Breer adds that this could be a sign they have their sights set on a particular player such as Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
- If the Cardinals were to trade down from No. 4 overall with the Vikings, Charles Robinson says it would likely require No. 11 and 23 overall along with additional compensation.
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that the Cardinals appear to be comfortable taking Harrison at No. 4 overall, but a trade back is still a possibility.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says if the Cardinals do want to move down, they don’t want to go down too far and will likely be open to moving back up.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes other executives think the No. 4 pick will turn into a race between the Vikings, Giants, Broncos and possibly even the Raiders to trade up for a quarterback.
- Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz says he’s heard the Cardinals are “more than happy” to sit and take Harrison Jr. at No. 4.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller says sources have told him Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that if he’s on the board, he’ll be the pick.
- Tony Pauline says the Cardinals could be a team to watch at the end of Round 1 for Missouri DL Darius Robinson.
- Marshall OL Dalton Tucker had a virtual pre-draft meeting with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Florida State DT Braden Fiske met extensively with the Cardinals’ DL coaches.
Rams
- Interestingly enough, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the Rams as a possible “curveball quarterback team” in the draft.
- Breer has heard the Rams connected to Oregon QB Bo Nix, whose father was actually GM Les Snead’s teammate at Auburn.
- Breer mentions that with Matthew Stafford‘s age, 36, and this being their first pick in round one in the last eight years, it could make sense to draft a quarterback of the future.
- However, the Athletic’s Dianna Russini is doubtful the Rams would use their first first-rounder since 2016 on a quarterback.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Rams are among the teams he’s heard have been laying groundwork to potentially move up the board for one of their top targets on defense.
Seahawks
- Several sources who have spoken with Tony Pauline believe the Seahawks will look to trade down from No. 16 overall to acquire more picks.
