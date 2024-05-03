Seahawks Officially Sign 16 Undrafted Free Agents

The Seattle Seahawks announced they officially signed 16 undrafted free agents on Friday.

The @Seahawks signed 16 undrafted rookie free agents prior to this morning's rookie minicamp. #GoHawks https://t.co/LWjUS1A5M0 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) May 3, 2024

The full list includes:

Cordeiro, 24, began his career at Hawaii before transferring to San Jose State. He was named First-team All-Mountain West in 2023 after being named to the second team in 2022.

During his six college seasons, Cordeiro started in 46 of his 61 games. He posted a record of 27-9 and completed 971 of his 1,624 passes (59.7 percent) for 12,191 yards, 88 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. He also rushed 514 times for 1,620 yards (3.2 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.

Greenfield, 24, was a no-star recruit out of Iowa with no FBS offers. He committed to South Dakota where he began at RT before switching to LT for his final three seasons. Greenfield was a First-Team All-American in 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Overall, Greenfield started in 55 of 65 games over his six-year college career including 31 starts at LT and 24 at RT. He received a PFF grade of 65.4 in 2023.