Jaguars Won’t Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For QB Mac Jones

According to Michael DiRocco, the Jaguars won’t pick up the fifth-year option for QB Mac Jones.

This does not come as a big surprise, as Jacksonville announced earlier this week they were picking up the options for QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne.

Jones, 25, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and completed 64.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 26 times for 96 yards.