Jason Garrett Finalist For Stanford HC Job

Stewart Mandel of The Athletic reports that former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett has emerged as a finalist for the Stanford head-coaching job along with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor.

Other candidates linked to the Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

Garrett was linked to the Duke head coaching job last year before he ended up at NBC Sports.

Stanford HC David Shaw stepped down a few weeks ago.

Garrett, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Dolphins back in 2005 as their quarterbacks coach. After two years in Miami, the Cowboys hired him as their offensive coordinator and he eventually worked his way up to head coach.

The Cowboys allowed Garrett’s contract to expire at the end of the 2019 season as opposed to firing him and he joined the Giants as their offensive coordinator. New York fired Garrett last year.

In 2021, the Giants offense ranked No. 23 in total yards per game, No. 25 in points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 19 in passing yards at the time he was let go.

Over the course of his 10 years in charge of the Cowboys, Garrett led the team to a record of 85-67 (55.3 percent), which includes three playoff appearances.