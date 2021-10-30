Jets Make Five Roster Moves

According to Brian Costello, the Jets have activated LB Jarrad Davis from injured reserve. The team is also signing LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster and releasing S Jarrod Wilson.

For their upcoming game against the Bengals, the team is also elevating QB Josh Johnson and DE Jabari Zuniga.

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season.

Detroit declined Davis’ fifth-year option last May, which made him an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 14 games and recorded 43 total tackles, one for a loss, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.