Jets Make Five Roster Moves

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

According to Brian Costello, the Jets have activated LB Jarrad Davis from injured reserve. The team is also signing LB Noah Dawkins to the active roster and releasing S Jarrod Wilson.

Jets Helmet

For their upcoming game against the Bengals, the team is also elevating QB Josh Johnson and DE Jabari Zuniga.

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season. 

Detroit declined Davis’ fifth-year option last May, which made him an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets. 

In 2020, Davis appeared in 14 games and recorded 43 total tackles, one for a loss, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. 

