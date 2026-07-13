Jets Waive WR Quentin Skinner From IR

The New York Jets have waived WR Quentin Skinner from injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Skinner, 24, was a two-star recruit and the 280th-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Claremore, Oklahoma. He committed to Kansas and remained there for all four years.

The Jets signed Skinner as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft, and he spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He was waived this offseason with an injury designation.

In 2025, Skinner appeared in one game for the Jets.