Jets Waiving RB La’Mical Perine

The New York Jets are waiving RB La’Mical Perine as part of their cuts to get down to 53 players, according to Brian Costello.

Perine, 24, was selected by the Jets with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,040,344 rookie contract that included a $745,344 signing bonus.

In 2021, Perine appeared in four games for the Jets rushed for 31 yards on eight carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns.

During his four-year college career, Perine recorded 493 rushing attempts for 2,485 yards (5.0 YPC) and 22 touchdowns to go along with 72 receptions for 674 yards receiving (9.4 YPC) and eight touchdowns.