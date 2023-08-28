Latest On Jonathan Taylor

According to Stephen Holder, the Colts are still engaged in trade talks involving RB Jonathan Taylor ahead of a self-imposed Tuesday deadline to get a deal done.

Holder says the Miami Dolphins are involved but he believes there’s a second team in the mix for Taylor as well. He has previously reported six teams inquired about Taylor and two made offers.

So far the Colts are believed to be seeking a first-round pick or equivalent value for Taylor.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted Sunday the Dolphins are not offering a first-round pick and seem disinclined to move their offer past a certain, undisclosed level.

Tuesday is also the deadline for roster cuts and when the Colts would need to decide whether to activate Taylor from the PUP list and place him on the reserve/PUP list, which would cost him the first four games of the regular season.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Taylor as the news is available.