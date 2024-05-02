Colts Exercise Fifth-Year Option For DE Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts have exercised the fifth-year option for DE Kwity Paye, per Stephen Holder.

The fifth-year option is worth $13.387 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Paye, 25, was a three-year starter at Michigan and a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, missing two games due to injury. The Colts drafted Paye with the No. 21 overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Paye signed a four-year, $13,644,834 contract with the Colts that included a $7,283,516 signing bonus. The Colts will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Paye appeared in 16 games for the Colts, recording 52 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two recoveries.