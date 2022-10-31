Lions Fire DB Coach Aubrey Pleasant

According to Dave Birkett, the Lions have fired DB coach Aubrey Pleasant.

Pleasant arrived in Detroit with the reputation of a rising defensive assistant for his work with the Rams in their secondary. He interviewed for a few defensive coordinator jobs this offseason.

However, the Lions have struggled mightily on defense and seem to be casting about for options to stem the bleeding.

Pleasant took his first college coaching job in 2012 with Michigan as their assistant DBs coach. From there, he worked for the Browns and Washington before joining the Rams in 2017.

Pleasant has coached both sides of the ball and eventually settled in as the Rams’ CBs coach. Pleasant eventually landed with the Lions in 2021 as their defensive back coach and passing game coordinator.