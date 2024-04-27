Lions Sign UDFA WR Jalon Calhoun

According to Matt Lombardo, the Lions are signing Duke WR Jalon Calhoun as an UDFA.

Calhoun, 23, was a five-year starter at Duke. In 2022, Calhoun was an All-ACC third-team honoree at receiver, return specialist, and all-purpose player honorable mention.

In total, Calhoun recorded 253 receptions for 3,026 yards (12.0 YPC) and 17 receiving touchdowns, to go along with 14 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.