NFC Notes: Rome Odunze, Penei Sewell, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

After being selected by the Bears in the first round on Thursday, WR Rome Odunze appeared on a radio show and was asked who he thought held the franchise record for receiving yards. Odunze guessed it was Brandon Marshall, however, it is WR Johnny Morris, who last played for Chicago in 1967.

Odunze then noted that he plans to break the record and add even more yards to it, he has a chance as he is expected to develop alongside veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.

“Hey man, well, I’ll hope I’ll go break that record and add a few thousand to that,” Odunze said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll go get after it. I think we’ve got some offensive power to do some big things over here. Five thousand is the goal then — let’s get after it.”

Lions

The Lions signed RT Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million extension that includes a $15 million signing bonus, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He’s due base salaries of $1.446 million, $1.54 million, $19.9 million, $23.9 million, $25.9 million and $19.4 million.

to a four-year, $112 million extension that includes a $15 million signing bonus, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. He’s due base salaries of $1.446 million, $1.54 million, $19.9 million, $23.9 million, $25.9 million and $19.4 million. Sewell’s guarantees come from his signing bonus, his 2024, 2025, and 2026 base salaries, and a $25 million 2025 option bonus.

In 2027, Sewell’s $23.9 million base salary will have $12.113 million fully guaranteed by 2026 and $10 million guaranteed by 2027.

Sewell also has $100,000 workout bonuses from 2026-2029 and a $2.5 million 90-man roster bonus in 2029.

Vikings

New Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy is excited to get to work and build some chemistry with WR Justin Jefferson, with McCarthy noting that Jefferson has already texted him since he was selected tenth overall on Thursday night.

“He reached out to me and sent me a great text,” McCarthy said, via the team website. “He told me confidence is key in this league. And just being able to hear that from him, to be able to get introduced to all the wise words he’s going to be giving me over the years, I’m just extremely excited and can’t wait.”

Vikings UDFA LB Bo Richter signed a deal including $15,000 guaranteed, including a $5,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

signed a deal including $15,000 guaranteed, including a $5,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson) Vikings UDFA WR Devron Harper signed a deal including $15,000 guaranteed, including a $5,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)