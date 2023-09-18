Lions LB James Houston Suffered Fractured Ankle

Ian Rapoport reports that Lions LB James Houston suffered a fractured ankle in Week 2 and could be out for six to eight weeks.

Rapoport adds that Houston will undergo additional testing to determine the length and severity of the injury.

He will likely be placed on injured reserve in the coming days and be replaced on the 53-man roster.

Houston, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Jackson State back in 2022.

He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and became the third player in NFL history to start his career with a four-game sack streak.

In 2023, Houston has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded one tackle.

We will have more news on Houston as it becomes available.