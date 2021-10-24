Lions QB Jared Goff Not In Immediate Danger Of Losing Starting Job

According to Ian Rapoport, Lions QB Jared Goff is not in immediate danger of losing his starting job.

Lions HC Dan Campbell caused some speculation to break out about Goff when he openly said the veteran quarterback needed to play better. But Campbell later clarified there were plenty of other players who needed to step up as well.

Rapoport adds the Lions have had no internal conversations about benching Goff for backup QB David Blough. He says the Lions intend to play the quarterback that gives them the best chance to win, and right now that’s Goff.

Detroit also owes Goff a fair amount of guaranteed money in 2022, which would further complicate the situation. Rapoport writes the Lions’ plan is to evaluate Goff the rest of this season to see if he can be a part of their future, like they’re doing for the entire roster.

Goff, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks at the conclusion of the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

In 2021, Goff has appeared in six games for the Lions and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,505 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed 12 times for 73 yards.

We’ll have more on Goff and the Lions as the news is available.