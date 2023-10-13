Lions RB Zonovan Knight Suffered Season-Ending Shoulder Injury

Lions RB Zonovan Knight suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during Sunday’s win over the Panthers, according to Adam Schefter.

Knight, 22, wound up going undrafted out of North Carolina State back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets, but was released coming out of the preseason.

New York re-signed Knight to their practice squad before eventually calling him up in October. He was among the Jets’ final roster cuts this year and signed to the Lions practice squad.

In 2023, Knight has appeared in two games for the Lions and rushed three times for 13 yards.