Lions WR Jameson Williams At Least A Month Away From Playing

Lions HC Dan Campbell said there’s still “hope” that rookie WR Jameson Williams will play at some point this season but added that he’s at least “another month” away from returning.

“I do feel like we’re gonna get him before it’s all said and done,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard.

Williams, 21, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub-4.3 speed.

Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Will Fuller.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.