Lions WR Jameson Williams & Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere Eligible To Return From Suspension Week 5

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS, Lions WR Jameson Williams and Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere are eligible to return from their gambling suspensions for Week 5.

They were previously suspended for six games for violating the league’s gambling policy for betting on non-NFL games.

Williams was among five players suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy in April. Petit-Frere, meanwhile, was suspended in June during another wave of suspensions.

Williams, 22, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that includes a $9,879,483 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2022, Williams appeared in six games for the Lions and caught one pass for 41 yards and a touchdown to go along with one rush for 40 yards.

Petit-Frere, 23, was a two-year starter at Ohio State, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus.

In 2022, Petit-Frere appeared in 16 games for the Titans and made 16 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 74 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.